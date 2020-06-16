IN BRIEF: DuPont, BASF move to intervene in dicamba weedkiller lawsuit at 9th Circuit

Chemical makers E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and BASF Corporation have asked a federal appeals court for permission to defend their dicamba-based herbicide products after the court earlier this month blocked their sales and use.

DuPont and BASF, who were not parties in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case in which the National Farm Coalition and others petitioned the court to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s conditional registrations of dicamba-based products, filed on Friday separate emergency motions to intervene. They cited a direct interest because the court’s cancellation of EPA registrations go beyond defendant-intervenor Monsanto’s XtendiMax to encompass DuPont’s FeXapan and BASF’s Engenia.

