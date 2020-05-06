Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: DuPont CEO 'confident' of settlement in remaining Ohio PFOA cases

Sebastien Malo

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s chief executive said in an earnings call on Tuesday that he was “highly confident” remaining lawsuits in a multidistrict litigation against the chemical maker by scores of individuals in Ohio who claim that they have fallen ill as a result of the company’s contamination of their drinking water will be settled.

“My personal opinion is there will be a settlement there,” said Edward Breen, according to a transcript of the call.

