IN BRIEF: Energy Transfer subsidiary gets record $30.6 mln penalty for pipeline blast

The state of Pennsylvania has slapped a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP with a record $30.6 million penalty that ends a moratorium on the construction of its Revolution Pipeline and resolves litigation stemming from an explosion and fire along the pipeline.

In a consent order signed on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) agreed to let ETC Northeast Pipeline resume construction of its 40.5-mile natural gas pipeline in western Pennsylvania upon the company paying the penalty and ending its appeals of regulators’ pollution and safety orders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36uOS57