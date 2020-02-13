IN BRIEF: Enviro group seeks to delay NEPA overhaul rule

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) in a filing on Thursday in Virginia federal court sought to delay the finalization of the Trump administration’s update of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a bedrock federal environmental law, by pushing back the closing of the rulemaking’s public comment period.

In a motion for preliminary injunction, SELC asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia that it move the closing of the comment period from early March to November, until SELC obtains all public records related to the proposed overhaul.

