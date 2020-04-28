IN BRIEF: Enviro group sues EPA over coal power plants emissions in Texas

The Sierra Club has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in federal court in Washington D.C., accusing the agency of failing to require Texas to impose restrictions on sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from three coal-fired plants.

In a citizen lawsuit filed Monday, the environmental group accused the EPA of violating the Clean Air Act (CAA) by failing to determine that Texas had missed deadlines to issue a plan that would curb SO2 emissions originating from the Big Brown, Martin Lake and Monticello power plants, located in the eastern part of the state.

