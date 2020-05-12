IN BRIEF: Enviro group sues EPA over rollback of refrigerant gas leaks rule

The National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has the Environment Protection Agency sued in federal appeals court over a rule that rolls back an Obama-era rule restricting how potent greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are used as refrigerants in appliances.

The environmental group asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Monday to review the Trump administration’s “Protection of Stratospheric Ozone” rule, which took effect last month and rescinds 2016 requirements to repair HFCs leaks in commercial appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

