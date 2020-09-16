IN BRIEF: Enviro groups ask judge to stay rule loosening of methane emission standards

Ten environmental groups are asking a federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to immediately halt new looser restrictions on methane emissions by the oil and gas industry finalized by the Trump administration Monday.

The Environmental Defense Fund, the Sierra Club and other groups filed an emergency motion on Tuesday in U.S. Circuit Court for the D.C. Circuit to stay two new rules that weaken methane control requirements which the Environmental Protection Agency finalized on Monday. The groups are asking for their immediate suspension, saying the agency rushed them by forgoing a usual 60-day delay before significant rules take effect after their publication.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZL3uMt