IN BRIEF: Enviro lawsuits over Alaska's Pebble Mine project dismissed

A federal judge in Anchorage has tossed three lawsuits by a regional development group and environmental advocates who sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for changing course on Obama-era restrictions that had halted the development of Alaska’s Pebble Mine, a proposed open-pit copper and gold mine that could produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Friday ruled that the EPA’s decision was not reviewable because it fell under an Administrative Procedures Act (APA) exception precluding judicial review when agency action is committed to agency discretion by law.

