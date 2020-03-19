IN BRIEF: Enviros ask judge to extend Trump oil-leasing rule rollback nationwide

Two environmental groups who prevailed last month in a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy intended to help boost oil and gas development asked an Idaho federal court on Wednesday to extend their remedy by vacating the policy not just on the land related to the sage grouse but nationwide.

The Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity said in a brief that Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho had wrongly set aside the policy on only the 70 million acres of sage grouse habitat in the lawsuit.

