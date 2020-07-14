IN BRIEF: Enviros ask judge to halt construction on $9.4 bln plastics facility, cite hidden slave cemeteries

A coalition of four environmental groups on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to immediately halt construction on a major petrochemical complex in eastern Louisiana, arguing that the project risks irreversibly damaging historical cemeteries.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), Louisiana Bucket Brigade and other groups in a motion for preliminary injunction said a subsidiary of Formosa Petrochemical Corp that kickstarted the project’s construction in March risks destroying the gravesites of enslaved people and irreparably harms wetlands and wildlife.

