IN BRIEF: Enviros ask SCOTUS to take up Navajo sovereign immunity case

Tribal, regional and national environmental groups have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their appeal after a federal appeals court rejected their attempt to halt a coal mining operation on a Navajo reservation in northwest New Mexico last year.

Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, the Sierra Club and others petitioned for a writ of certiorari on Tuesday, to resolve a circuit split created by a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals 2019 ruling that found the Navajo mine owners have sovereign immunity from the groups’ lawsuit.

