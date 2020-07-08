IN BRIEF: Enviros' bid to disclose pollution monitoring amid pandemic quashed by SDNY

A federal judge in Manhattan tossed on Wednesday a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency by a coalition of 15 environmental groups who sought to force it to track and disclose which companies have stopped monitoring the pollutants they release during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon for the Southern District of New York granted the EPA summary judgment in the lawsuit filed in April, saying there was no injury over which the groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), could sue because they were not entitled by law to the information they sought.

