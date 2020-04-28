IN BRIEF: Enviros challenge EPA over new water protections rule

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration in Baltimore federal court on Monday over its new rule defining waterways protected from pollution, calling the regulation “egregious” for weakening water quality protections.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and ShoreRivers sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, claiming the Navigable Waters Protection Rule finalized last week violates the Administrative Procedure Act by narrowing the scope of protected waters in ways “irreconcilable” with the intent of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

