IN BRIEF: Enviros file latest lawsuit to cancel Pendley-tenure land management plan

A plan by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) spelling out how 1.7 million acres of federal land in southwestern Colorado is to be used should be invalidated because it was issued during the more than 400 days deputy director William Pendley unlawfully led the agency, conservation groups said on Tuesday in a lawsuit.

The Sierra Club and others asked in an amended complaint in Denver federal court to overturn the April 10 resource-management plan (RMP) for the Uncompahgre field office’s area, arguing that its approval violates the Federal Vacancies Reform Act because Pendley helmed the BLM without the Senate’s necessary confirmation.

