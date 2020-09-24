IN BRIEF: Enviros' lawsuit over use of pesticide linked to harming bees gets tossed

Environmental groups lost their bid Thursday to challenge a 2018 decision by the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) in Washington, D.C., federal court that cancels an Obama-era initiative that would have phased out most uses of a pesticide believed to be harmful to bees from national wildlife refuges.

In a memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Food Safety lacked organizational, associational and procedural standing to sue the U.S. Department of the Interior over the issue.

