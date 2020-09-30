IN BRIEF: Enviros' new lawsuit wants original 'teddy bear' back on endangered list

A coalition of conservation groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday in Baton Rouge federal court to relist the Louisiana black bear, the inspiration for the teddy bear, on the U.S. list of endangered and threatened species. It had been removed in 2016.

The Sierra Club, Atchafalaya Basinkeeper and other groups said the bear should be returned to the list because FWS has overestimated the scope of the population’s recovery.

