IN BRIEF: Enviros, small businesses sue feds over Minnesota mining leases

A coalition of 14 environmental groups and outdoor recreation businesses sued the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Forest Service on Wednesday in Washington D.C. federal court over their renewal of mining leases in Minnesota held by subsidiary of Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC, whose mining they say will pollute a nearby wilderness area’s waters with heavy metals.

The coalition, including the Wilderness Society and small businesses that service tourists of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, accused the two agencies of violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act when renewing in 2019 two hardrock mining leases to Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM), including by failing to take a hard look at the environmental impacts of mining.

