IN BRIEF: Enviros sue EPA for limiting state powers over energy project permits

A coalition of four conservation and fishing groups sued the Trump administration on Monday in federal court in San Francisco, accusing it of “breathtaking levels of overreach” with a new rule that would limit state powers to block energy infrastructure projects.

American Rivers, American Whitewater and other groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Northern District of California. The groups accuse the agency of acting in violation of the Clean Water Act and the Administrative Procedure Act when it finalized and published the rule pertaining to permits for pipelines, coal terminals and other energy projects that will alter Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30beEti