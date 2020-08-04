Westlaw News
August 4, 2020 / 10:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over $380 mln Alaskan mining road project

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A coalition of environmental groups sued in Anchorage federal court on Tuesday the U.S. Department of the Interior over a proposed 211-mile mining access road in northern Alaska that they say would damage wildlife and ecologically-valuable land by cutting through a federally protected park.

The Northern Alaska Environmental Center and eight other groups sued the DOI over the proposed Ambler Access Road, which seeks to open a remote area rich in copper, zinc and lead. The groups argue that the road was approved without a sufficient environmental impact assessment in violation of federal laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fp8sn3

