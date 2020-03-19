IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over EPA's 'black box' toxic chemicals approval process

A coalition of five environmental groups has sued the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that it has stymied public participation in its decisionmaking over what new, potentially hazardous chemicals can be manufactured in the United States, in violation of a federal chemical-safety statute.

The coalition which includes the Environmental Defense Fund and the Sierra Club alleged on Wednesday the EPA has failed as required under the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to disclose to the public nonconfidential information, from companies’ application to manufacture a new chemical to safety studies they share with the EPA, that informs how it decides which new chemicals pass muster in terms of risks to public health and the environment.

