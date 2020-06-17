IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over opening of sanctuary to commercial fishing

A coalition of environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday in federal court in Washington D.C. over its announcement earlier this month it was opening up a 5,000 square mile conservation area in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing.

In a lawsuit the groups filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and two other groups accuse the administration of violating the Constitution and the 1906 Antiquities Act when President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on June 5 resuming fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, about 130 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod.

