IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over permits for Formosa's sub Louisiana petrochemical complex

A coalition of four environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, challenging permits the agency issued to a subsidiary of a Taiwanese plastics company that is proposing to build a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex in eastern Louisiana.

In a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the coalition, which includes the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and Louisiana Bucket Brigade, alleges that the Corps violated environmental and historic preservation laws by conducting an inadequate assessment of the project’s potential impacts on health and on slave burial grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Tu86UR