IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over Trump's last-minute limits on science in rulemaking

Environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency in federal court for a final rule that limits what scientific research it can use to formulate regulations, claiming the agency lacked the authority to adopt the measure.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Montana Environmental Information Center and Citizens for Clean Energy allege in a lawsuit filed in Great Falls, Montana federal court on Monday that the EPA unlawfully enacted a substantive rule under a “housekeeping” statute that is not designed to manage regulations of such significance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39pMwHJ