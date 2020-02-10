IN BRIEF: Enviros sue to compel EPA to control ozone pollution in 20 states

A coalition of five environmental groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C. federal court, accusing it of failing to finalize plans to regulate interstate ozone pollution in 20 states.

The coalition, including the Sierra Club and Downwinders at Risk, claims in a complaint filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the EPA has violated the Clean Air Act (CAA) by missing a deadline to publish plans to curb upwind ozone pollution originating in states from New Jersey to Texas.

