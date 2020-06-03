IN BRIEF: EPA fails to disperse lawsuit over 'outdated' oil spills plan

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied the Environmental Protection Agency’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by four conservation groups who accuse the agency of failing to update an “outdated” national plan that provides for treating oil spills in water with chemicals they say are toxic.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California on Tuesday ruled that he had jurisdiction over the claims in the lawsuit accusing the EPA of violating the Clean Water Act (CWA) because the statute imposes on the EPA a nondiscretionary duty to update its National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan (NCP).

