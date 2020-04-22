IN BRIEF: EPA must revise list of pulp mills' air pollutants - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to expand the list of air pollutants subject to legal limits that pulp mills emit when they combust material as part of their industrial process.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with environmental groups who had petitioned the court to review the agency’s 2017 rule, which does not include current pollutants, saying the Clean Air Act’s (CAA) text “unambiguously” requires it to address such limits.

