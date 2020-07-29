IN BRIEF: EPA ordered to act on ozone pollution in northeast downwind states

A federal judge in Manhattan has given the Environmental Protection Agency a 2021 deadline to enforce pollution guidelines for states whose ozone pollution migrates to downwind states New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

On Tuesday U.S. District Judge John Koetl gave the EPA a March 15 deadline to issue plans, required under the Clean Air Act, that will direct Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia to meet federal emission standards for power-plant emissions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2D3nMc3