IN BRIEF: EPA strikes $56 mln deal to clean up L.A. contaminated site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a $56.6 million settlement with five companies to continue cleaning up groundwater at two Los Angeles County, California Superfund sites where the once-common pesticide DDT and synthetic rubber were previously manufactured.

The EPA announced on Friday that it had struck a deal in Los Angeles federal court with Montrose Chemical Corporation of California, Bayer CropScience Inc and three other companies to treat the majority of a plume of the chemical chlorobenzene over the next 50 years at the Montrose Chemical Co and the Del Amo Superfund sites.

