IN BRIEF: EPA sued for downplaying workers' risk from paint-stripping chemical

A coalition of environmental groups and a union have sued the Environmental Protection Agency in a federal appeals court over its recent final assessment of methylene chloride, a chemical used in paint strippers, accusing the agency of having understated the substance’s risk to workers.

The coalition which includes the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the United Steelworkers union petitioned the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday to seek its review of a June final risk evaluation of methylene chloride, the first the EPA has released under recent amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

