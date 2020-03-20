Westlaw News
March 20, 2020 / 7:24 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Equipment maker could be liable for ethanol plant blast damages - 8th Circ

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday partially reversed a lower court ruling, finding that Pro-Environmental, an air-pollution control systems company in California, could be held liable for some of the $20 million in damages caused by an explosion at an ethanol production facility in Minnesota.

A three-judge panel for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the owner of the plant, Green Plains Otter Tail, had provided enough evidence to make claims that a Pro-Environmental device to burn pollutants, whose malfunction prompted the 2014 incident, was defective.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xRmjm4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below