IN BRIEF: Farmers, environmental groups claim EPA in contempt for defying dicamba order

A coalition of farmer and conservation groups have asked a federal appeals court to hold the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in contempt of court, claiming the agency “defied” the court’s ruling blocking Bayer AG from selling an agricultural weed killer in the United States.

The National Farm Coalition, the Center for Food Safety and two other plaintiffs asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to enforce its June 3 ruling finding that the EPA substantially understated the risks related to the use of dicamba, a chemical found in herbicides sold by Bayer and rivals that are sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton.

