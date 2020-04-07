IN BRIEF: Fed judge awaits SCOTUS' Maui ruling to decide N.H. water pollution case

A federal judge in Concord, New Hampshire has delayed his ruling over whether New Hampshire allegedly fouled a river by indirectly discharging pollutants into it, concluding that a forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court opinion about a case similarly involving indirect water discharges would shed light on the case.

U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro said on Monday that he would await the high court’s ruling on whether Hawaii’s Maui County violated the Clean Water Act (CWA) in discharging treated wastewater into groundwater that allegedly reached the ocean before he rules on claims by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) that New Hampshire’s Powder Mill State Fish Hatchery violated the CWA by contaminating the Merrymeeting River with past releases of phosphorous.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V9WMN9