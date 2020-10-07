IN BRIEF: Feds say Montana forest development plan no threat to grizzly bear

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has asked a Missoula, Montana federal court to rule that its plan to manage the Flathead National Forest in the state’s west does not further imperil the threatened grizzly bear, as conservation groups allege in two lawsuits.

The agency said in a cross-motion for summary judgment on Tuesday that the court should defer to its judgment in tossing claims by the Swan View Coalition and other green groups, who in their 2019 consolidated lawsuit accuse the agency of disregarding how its rollback of past obligations to return abandoned roads to a state of wilderness will harm the grizzly bear’s recovery. The plaintiffs say FWS is violating the Endangered Species Act.

