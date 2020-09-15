IN BRIEF: Feds urge judge to dismiss lawsuit to expel unconfirmed agency heads

A federal court in Washington D.C. should toss a lawsuit by environmental groups that alleges the U.S. Department of the Interior is unlawfully keeping deputies at the helm of two of its agencies, the National Park Service (NPS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Department of Justice attorneys have told the court.

The DOI said on Monday that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia should dismiss the lawsuit by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) and the Western Watersheds Project because the groups have failed to show a specific injury resulting from BLM’s William Pendley and NPS’ Margaret Everson acting as their agencies’ directors, rather than Senate-confirmed directors.

