IN BRIEF: Fishing groups appeal $3 bln wind farm's lease off N.Y. coast

Eleven U.S. Northeast commercial fishing groups and local governments have appealed a Washington D.C. federal judge’s denial of their long-running bid to vacate a lease sold to Norway’s Statoil, now known as Equinor, for an estimated $3 billion wind farm off Long Island’s coast, which they claim interferes with historic fishing grounds.

Led by Fisheries Survival Fund, a scallop industry’s trade group, the coalition, which also includes the town of Narragansett in Rhode Island and the city of New Bedford in Massachusetts, appealed on Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit a 2018 summary judgment entered against them and a February ruling denying their motion to amend it.

