IN BRIEF: Florida yanks permit for widely banned pesticide revived by EPA for citrus

Florida said on Wednesday that the maker of a widely banned pesticide cannot sell the product in the state, an announcement welcomed by environmental and farmers’ groups who sued over its approval by the Trump administration.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) denied AgLogic Chemical LLC’s bid to register aldicarb after Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency approved its use to treat Florida citrus crops. The state regulator said the company’s application did not comply with the Endangered Species Act (ESA), echoing claims the Center for Biological Diversity and others made in a federal lawsuit in March.

