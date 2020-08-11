IN BRIEF: Florida's sugar industry asks judge to toss lawsuit over 'toxic' sugarcane burning

Members of Florida’s sugar industry have asked a West Palm Beach federal court to dismiss claims by nonwhite residents in impoverished areas that allege their method of burning sugarcane fields near homes disproportionately exposes them to toxic smoke.

Nine sugarcane growers including Florida Crystals Corp and United States Sugar Corp asked the court on Monday to toss the class action claims, including on grounds that the plaintiffs lack standing because they cannot prove that it is the burning of the sugarcane that has allegedly exposed 40,000 people since 2015 to particulate air pollution.

