IN BRIEF: Former SCANA exec to plead guilty to fraud over failed nuclear-project

A former executive of the South Carolina-based energy company SCANA Corp has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he participated in a scheme to deceive regulators and customers to maintain financing for a failed nuclear power plant project, the United States Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

Stephen Byrne, SCANA’s former executive vice president, is scheduled to plead guilty on Thursday in federal court in Columbia, South Carolina, to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after striking a deal to cooperate with investigators.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30HEXrg