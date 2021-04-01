IN BRIEF: Freeport-McMoran sub wins $14 mln CERCLA judgment

A federal court in Oklahoma ruled on Wednesday that TCI Pacific Communications, a Comcast Corp subsidiary, must pay mining company Cyprus Amax Minerals, a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoran Inc, $14 million for part of the cleanup of toxic waste from two zinc smelting facilities in northern Oklahoma.

U.S. Circuit Judge Claire Eagan in Tulsa ruled that TCI, as the corporate successor of a company that ran one of the smelters near Collinsville, was a responsible party under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, and must contribute to the costs Cyprus, the successor operator of the other smelter, has incurred to remedy soil pollution in the surrounding area with metals such as lead.

