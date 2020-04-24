IN BRIEF: Fukushima disaster victims cannot sue GE in U.S. - 1st Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court ruling that had dismissed a proposed class action against General Electric Co by Japanese homeowners and businesses affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, ruling that Japan is a better forum for the lawsuit.

A panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the plaintiffs, who had sued GE in Boston federal court for negligently designing reactors whose meltdown led to the disaster, could adequately seek remedies in Japan.

