IN BRIEF: Green group sues DOJ over abolition of enviro lawsuits settlement tool

A memorandum by a top Department of Justice staffer that bars its attorneys from including the completion of environmentally beneficial projects in legal settlements with polluters should be deemed unlawful, a green group told a Boston federal court on Thursday.

The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) alleges in a lawsuit that the March 12 directive by Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark requesting that DOJ environmental division lawyers stop using so-called supplemental environmental projects (SEPs) in settlements and consent decrees with state and local governments as well as private parties violates the Administrative Procedure Act because its reasoning is arbitrary and capricious.

