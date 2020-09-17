IN BRIEF: Green group sues EPA over outdated water pollution standards in Washington state

The Environmental Protection Agency should tighten Washington state’s outdated limits for water-borne pollutants that threaten the imperiled Southern Resident killer whale and other aquatic life, an Oregon environmental group said on Wednesday in a lawsuit filed in Seattle federal court.

Northwest Environmental Advocates (NEA) claims that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has arbitrarily and capriciously rejected in 2017 a petition in which the group asked that the agency issue standards for dozens of toxic pollutants such as copper and cynanide. NEA says the state has outdated or no water-quality criteria for aquatic life.

