IN BRIEF: Green groups sue steelmaker ArcelorMittal over toxic spills

Two environmental groups have sued steelmaker ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and its parent company ArcelorMittal USA, accusing the companies of dumping pollutants such as cyanide and ammonia into a nearby river dozens of times over the past five years at their northern Indiana mill.

Environmental Law & Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, alleging the steelmaker repeatedly violated the Clean Water Act (CWA), in one instance exceeding nearly 25 times the safe levels of cyanide discharges.

