IN BRIEF: Green groups urge court to pause California housing project on flood zone

Two environmental groups have sued the California city of Newark, accusing it of approving the construction of a luxury housing development on wetlands along the south San Francisco Bay without properly considering the project’s environmental impact.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Citizens Committee to Complete the Refuge filed a lawsuit on Monday in California state court, challenging the city’s approval of the 469-home Sanctuary West Residential Project in November. The groups claim the city violated California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by failing to prepare a comprehensive environmental review and mitigate for the development’s impact on the historic wetlands.

