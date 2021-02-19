IN BRIEF: Greens say FWS failed to update marine mammals population records

Two conservation groups on Thursday sued the Fish and Wildlife Service in California federal court for failing its legal duty to keep current population analyses for polar bears, walruses, sea otters and manatees, to the detriment of the animals who are impacted by commercial activities guided by that information.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) allege that the agency failed to update, per the Marine Mammal Protection Act, information about the animals’ status, range, population size and new threats they face - in some cases for more than a decade.

