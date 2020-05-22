IN BRIEF: Greyhound, D.C. AG reach deal over idling buses

Greyhound Lines Inc and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine have agreed to settle a lawsuit by the district accusing the U.S. coach service of violating municipal air quality regulations by idling its buses too long.

The proposed consent order, which must still be approved by Judge Jose Lopez of the Washington, D.C. superior court, provides that Greyhound will pay $125,000 and take a slew of nationwide awareness-raising measures to ensure its drivers refrain from unnecessarily polluting the air through idling.

