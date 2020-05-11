IN BRIEF: Groups sue Interior over unconfirmed heads of NPS, BLM

A coalition of environmental advocates sued on Monday in federal court in Washington D.C. the U.S. Department of Interior, whose secretary it accuses of unlawfully keeping deputies at the helm of two of its agencies, the National Park Service (NPS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), rather than seeing that Senate-confirmed directors take the reins.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) and the Western Watersheds Project in their lawsuit accuse Interior Secretary David Bernhardt of violating the 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA) and the 1976 Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) by issuing an order last week that again renews the deputies’ authority as directors.

