IN BRIEF: Houston residents sue Union Pacific for $100 mln over hazardous substance

More than 80 Houston residents have sued Union Pacific Railroad Company in Texas county court, accusing it of having knowingly contaminated their Houston neighborhoods with a wood preservative known as creosote they say is carcinogenic.

The residents, most of whom have cancer or have lost a family member to cancer, sued the Delaware-based railroad operator in Texas’ 281st District Court of Harris County on Monday. They claim that the company acted negligently by failing to prevent creosote, a probable carcinogen, from spreading underground and in the air from a rail yard where it was used from 1950 to 1985, and failing to warn residents against the substance’s associated health risks.

