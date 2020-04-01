IN BRIEF: Judge allows medical sterilization co to resume all work amid pandemic

An Atlanta federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Georgia county officials whom Sterigenics U.S., LLC accuses of unlawfully keeping it from resuming its normal operations at a medical sterilization facility even amid a shortage of medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Ray issued the 14-day restraining order against Cobb County’s fire marshal and chief building officials, whom Sterigenics on Monday sued for causing it irreparable harm by revoking an occupancy permit that has caused the company’s facility in Atlanta to be closed, except to perform limited tasks to respond to a declaration of emergency tied to the pandemic.

