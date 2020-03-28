IN BRIEF: Judge greenlights San Diego Bay pollution lawsuit against Monsanto

A federal judge in San Diego greenlit a lawsuit by the city and port of San Diego accusing Monsanto of polluting its by giving industrial customers instructions to dump toxic chemicals in local landfills despite knowing it could end up in storm runoff and pose health and environmental risks.

U.S. District Judge William Hayes on Thursday denied Monsanto’s bid for summary judgment, but ruled out plaintiffs’ claim alleging purpresture, a wrongful appropriation of land.

